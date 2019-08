FILE PHOTO - A general view of Crown Towers as part of City of Dreams, owned by Melco Crown Entertainment, in Macau, China November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

(Reuters) - Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO.O) said on Friday it will cooperate with an Australian gaming regulator’s inquiry into its $1.2 billion stake purchase in Crown Resorts (CWN.AX).

The regulator in Australia’s New South Wales state has ordered Crown and other parties to hand over documents for investigation.