Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
April 17, 2018 / 8:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. crude oil stocks fall one million barrels in latest week: API

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, (Reuters) - U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, as imports dropped, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

Crude inventories fell by 1 million barrels in the week to April 13 to 428 million, compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 1.4 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1 million barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 35,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell by 2.5 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 227,000-barrel decline.

Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 854,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a 268,000-barrel drop, the API data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 644,000 barrels per day to 7.9 million bpd.

Reporting by New York Energy Desk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

