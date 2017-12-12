FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude oil stocks fall 7.4 million barrels, almost twice forecasted draw: API
December 12, 2017 / 10:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. crude oil stocks fall 7.4 million barrels, almost twice forecasted draw: API

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude stockpiles fell last week as imports fell, while gasoline and distillate inventories built, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said Tuesday.

Crude inventories fell by 7.4 million barrels in the week to Dec. 8 to 444.4 million, compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 3.8 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 2.7 million barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 47,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks rose by 2.3 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.5 million-barrel gain.

Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.5 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 902,000-barrel gain, the API data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 257,000 barrels per day to 7.3 million bpd.

Reporting by New York Energy Desk

