Self-driving firm Cruise hires former Delta exec as COO

FILE PHOTO: A woman smiles in the back seat of a self-driving Chevy Bolt EV car during a media event by Cruise, GM’s autonomous car unit, in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cruise, the self-driving firm majority owned by General Motors Co, said Friday it is hiring a former Delta Air Lines senior executive as its chief operating officer.

Gil West was previously senior executive vice president and chief operating officer at Delta. “There will be no bigger shift in the transportation industry in my lifetime than the move to self-driving. I’ve been training my entire career for an opportunity like this one,” West said in a statement.