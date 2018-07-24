FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Fintech
July 24, 2018 / 10:55 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Bitcoin breaks above $8,300 to two-month peak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bitcoin rose above $8,300 on Tuesday to its highest level in two months, prompted by recent reports about impending approval in the United States for a cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund, which have helped bolster demand in recent sessions.

FILE PHOTO: The Bitcoin logo is seen on a pillow on display at the Consensus 2018 blockchain technology conference in New York City, New York, U.S., May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known virtual currency, was last up 6.33 percent at $8,198.04 on Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

Ethereum, the No. 2 digital currency, climbed in step with bitcoin to its highest in five sessions. It was last up 4.79 percent at $470.66 on Bitstamp.

Reporting by Richard Leong in NEW YORK, Tom Finn and Tommy Wilkes in LONDON; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.