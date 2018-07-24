Bitcoin breaks above $8,300 to two-month peak

(Reuters) - Bitcoin rose above $8,300 on Tuesday to its highest level in two months, prompted by recent reports about impending approval in the United States for a cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund, which have helped bolster demand in recent sessions.

FILE PHOTO: The Bitcoin logo is seen on a pillow on display at the Consensus 2018 blockchain technology conference in New York City, New York, U.S., May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known virtual currency, was last up 6.33 percent at $8,198.04 on Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

Ethereum, the No. 2 digital currency, climbed in step with bitcoin to its highest in five sessions. It was last up 4.79 percent at $470.66 on Bitstamp.