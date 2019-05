FILE PHOTO: A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this picture illustration taken December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The price of bitcoin sank almost 20% on Friday, an abrupt move after a strong recovery in the crypto-currency in recent weeks that took it to 10-month highs.

Bitcoin fell to as low as $6,178 at Bitstamp exchange, down 21.6% from the previous close and last stood down 7.8% at $7,266.