Bittrex virtual currency license rejected by NY financial regulator

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Department of Financial Services said on Wednesday it has rejected the application of Bittrex, a U.S.-based digital asset exchange, for a virtual currency license that it needs to operate in the state.

In a statement, DFS said it denied Bittrex’s application due to deficiencies in the exchange’s capital, as well as anti-money laundering, requirements.

The New York regulator also ordered Bittrex to cease operating in the state of New York and wind down its business within 60 days.