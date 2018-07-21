FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
July 21, 2018 / 2:38 AM / in an hour

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase forms political action committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Coinbase has formed a political action committee (PAC) to raise money to spend on U.S. elections, the cryptocurrency exchange said here in a filing made public on Friday.

Coinbase’s newly established PAC had not yet raised money as of June 30.

In May, Coinbase said it would revamp its trading technology and create a new suite of services to attract more institutional investors, including hedge funds and high-frequency trading firms.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.