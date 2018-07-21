Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase forms political action committee

(Reuters) - Coinbase has formed a political action committee (PAC) to raise money to spend on U.S. elections, the cryptocurrency exchange said here in a filing made public on Friday.

Coinbase’s newly established PAC had not yet raised money as of June 30.

In May, Coinbase said it would revamp its trading technology and create a new suite of services to attract more institutional investors, including hedge funds and high-frequency trading firms.