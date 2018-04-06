FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 3:00 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Japanese online brokerage to buy Coincheck for 3.6 billion yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese online brokerage firm Monex Group Inc said on Friday it would buy hacked cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc, acquiring full ownership of the Tokyo-based firm for 3.6 billion yen ($33.59 million).

FILE PHOTO: Cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck's signboard is pictured in front of a building where their office is located, in Tokyo, Japan January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Monex, Japan’s No.3 online brokerage by customer accounts, said in a statement it would execute the deal on April 16. Coincheck’s CEO and COO will resign from the board of directors and become the company’s executive directors, Monex said.

Coincheck was hit by a daring $530 million theft of digital money earlier this year, prompting penalties from Japan’s financial regulators for lax security protocols.

Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

