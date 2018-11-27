Technology News
November 27, 2018 / 4:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cryptocurrencies to survive despite massive sell-off: Allianz's El-Erian

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A cryptocurrency mining computer equipped with four cooling fans is seen on display at a computer mall in Hong Kong, China January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies, in the midst of a massive sell-off, will survive but will remain part of the commodity space, and not as a separate asset class, Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, said on Tuesday.

In a fireside chat at a Coindesk conference called Consensus: Invest in New York, El-Erian said the fact that more institutional investors are getting into various crypto projects, even as retail investors have shied away because of the price declines, was a positive sign for the market.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.