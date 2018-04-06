Japan's FSA orders two cryptocurrency exchanges to halt business

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Financial Services Agency on Friday ordered two cryptocurrency exchanges to suspend business for two months as it cracks down on regulatory lapses following the massive theft of digital money at Tokyo-based Coincheck.
The FSA told Eternal Link to halt operations from April 6 and ordered FSHO to suspend business from April 8. It issued a business improvement order to a third exchange, Last Roots.
Earlier on Friday, online brokerage firm Monex Group Inc (8698.T) said it would buy Coincheck for 3.6 billion yen.
Reporting by Takahiko Wada and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Kim Coghill