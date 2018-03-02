FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Technology News
March 2, 2018 / 12:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's cryptocurrency exchanges to announce plan for self-regulating body: sources

Takahiko Wada

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s 16 registered cryptocurrency exchanges will form a self-regulating body this spring in a bid to better safeguard investors following a $530 million digital money heist in January, two sources with direct knowledge of the plan said.

The plan will be announced as early as Friday, the sources told Reuters. They declined to be identified because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

Hackers stole about $530 million from Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc in January, exposing flaws in Japan’s system and raising questions over how Japan regulates the industry.

Last month, Japanese cryptocurrency exchanges landed in hot water again when a blunder at one of the exchanges let investors briefly buy bitcoins for free, although none were able to profit from the mistake.

Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.