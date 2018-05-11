FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 11, 2018 / 10:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Prosecutors raid South Korea's biggest cryptocurrency exchange: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors raided the country’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Upbit, on Thursday and Friday on suspicion of fraud, Yonhap news agency reported.

The agency did not give details. Neither Upbit nor the financial investigation team of the Seoul Southern District public prosecutors’ office was immediately available for comment.

Upbit sent a note to its clients that it is co-operating with the prosecutors and that it can guarantee that all its clients’ assets are secure.

Four executives from two other South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges were detained in April in connection with the alleged embezzlement of billions of won.

Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.