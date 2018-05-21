FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 2:19 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

U.S. state and Canadian regulators open dozens of probes into cryptocurrency scams: Washington Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. state and Canadian regulators have opened “as many as 70 investigations” into cryptocurrency scams, according to The Washington Post.

FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The North American Securities Administrators Association is set to announce a wide-sweeping series of probes on Monday. The investigations, some of which have already concluded, are aimed at unregistered securities offerings and initial coin offerings that promise significant returns without informing investors of the risks, the Post reported. Regulators have already sent cease and desist letters to several alleged schemes.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Bernadette Baum

