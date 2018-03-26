FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 3:11 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Twitter to ban cryptocurrency adverts on its platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Twitter Inc is to ban most advertising of cryptocurrencies on its platform, joining Facebook and Google in a clampdown on the nascent industry, the company said in a statement.

A man reads tweets on his phone in front of a displayed Twitter logo in Bordeaux, southwestern France, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Illustration/File Photo

The San Francisco-based firm will this week launch a policy that prohibits advertising of initial coin offerings (ICOs), a form of crowdfunding used to raise cash by creating new coins, as well as adverts that promote token sales and crypto wallet services, the company said in a statement provided to Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The policy will also ban adverts from crypto-exchanges, with some limited exceptions.

Twitter said this month it was taking measures to prevent crypto-related accounts from “engaging with others in a deceptive manner”, but it has faced calls to go further after bans by Facebook and Google.

Facebook restricted crypto-related adverts in February, while Google announced a ban this month that comes into force in June.

Reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Fanny Potkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

