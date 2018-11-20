Fintech
November 20, 2018 / 8:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bitcoin extends slide to below $4,500; loses 30 percent in a week

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Representation of the Bitcoin virtual currency standing on the PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture, February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin tumbled more than 7.5 percent on Tuesday to below $4,500 BTC=BTSP, knocking off nearly a third in value of the world's best-known cryptocurrency's losses within a week as a selloff in digital currencies intensified across the board.

Other cryptocurrencies also fell sharply, with Ethereum's ether losing 10 percent ETH=BTSP and Ripple's XRP XRP=BTSP down 13 percent in a largely sentiment-driven slide.

Bitcoin is now trading at $4,354.20, its lowest level on the Bitstamp exchange since October 2017.

Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.