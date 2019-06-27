Bitcoin slides 12%, ending recent surge

FILE PHOTO: A bitcoin sign is seen during Riga Comm 2017, a business technology and innovation fair in Riga, Latvia November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin’s price skidded 12% lower on Thursday to around $11,383 after hitting an 18-month high of nearly $14,000 earlier this week.

The world’s biggest cryptocurrency has surged in value since April and has risen more than 260%, although it remains below its all-time high of nearly $20,000 hit in December 2017.

Analysts say Facebook’s announcement that it would offer its own cryptocurrency Libra has revived interest in digital currencies, while investors seeking safety have also pushed up bitcoin’s price.