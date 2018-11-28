Bitcoin up 10 percent, on course for its biggest daily rise since April

Sparks glow from broken Bitcoin (virtual currency) coins in this illustration picture, December 8, 2017. Picture taken December 8. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin rallied 10 percent on Wednesday to more than $4,100, putting it on course for its biggest daily rise since mid-April as it pulled itself out of a recent slump.

The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency hit a daily high of $4,157, its strongest in four days on the Bitstamp exchange. Other cryptocurrencies also rose.

Bitcoin has lost more than a third of its value in the last two weeks amid heavy selling pressure.