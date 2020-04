FILE PHOTO: The logo of Binance is seen on their exhibition stand at the Delta Summit, Malta's official Blockchain and Digital Innovation event promoting cryptocurrency, in Ta' Qali, Malta October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

LONDON (Reuters) - Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has agreed to buy leading industry data site CoinMarketCap for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Binance, one of the world’s biggest exchanges, will take full ownership of the website, which is among cryptocurrency’s legions of retail investors popular for its data on digital coin markets and exchanges.