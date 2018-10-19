FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 12:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Watchdog calls for regulation of cryptocurrency firms over money laundering

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A global money-laundering watchdog said on Friday that cryptocurrency exchanges and other firms should be regulated or licensed to prevent digital money being used for money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

FILE PHOTO: A cryptocurrency mining computer is seen in front of bitcoin logo during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a Paris-based body that sets standards on anti-money-laundering counter terror financing, said all jurisdictions should take urgent legal and practical steps to stop the misuse of cryptocurrencies.

