(Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 1.78% to $60,077.32 on Sunday, losing $1,087.87 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 2.8% from the year’s high of $61,781.83 on March 13.