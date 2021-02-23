Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency bitcoin dropped as much as 6% in Asia trade on Tuesday and was trading around $52,000 as it pulls back from record highs following a long and sharp rally.

Bitcoin hit a low of $50,848 in the session following a wild ride on Monday where it traded in a $10,000 range. It’s up nearly 90% from the year’s low of $27,734.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain, also dropped more than 5% and last bought $1,707, down almost 17% from last week’s record peak.