Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Future of Money

Ethereum scales record peak before futures launch

By Stanley White

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Representation of the Ethereum virtual currency standing on the PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture, February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

TOKYO (Reuters) - Ethereum hit an all-time high on Thursday as investors bought the cryptocurrency before the launch of ethereum futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange next week.

Ethereum rose to record high of $1,698.56. Bitcoin, the most popular crypto currency, also rose 1.2% to $38,120.

Cryptocurrencies are gaining traction with more mainstream investors. The euphoria boosted the total market value of all cryptocurrencies above $1 trillion for the first time earlier in January.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up