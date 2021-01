FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken taken March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Bitcoin traded above $35,000 for the first time in Asia on Wednesday, rising to a high of $35,879 and extending a rally that has seen the digital currency rise more than 800% since mid-March.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency crossed $20,000 for the first time ever on Dec. 16.