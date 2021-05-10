Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Technology News

Ether bursts past $4,000; other cryptos firm

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Ethereum is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency ether broke past $4,000 on Monday, hitting a record high for the third consecutive session.

Ether, traded using the ethereum blockchain, has soared almost 450% in 2021. It last bought $4,038 on the Binance exchange.

Bitcoin rose roughly 2% to hit a three-week high.

Dogecoin, launched as a parody cryptocurrency, steadied around 54 U.S. cents after dropping as low as 41.6 cents after Tesla boss and crypto enthusiast Elon Musk described it as a “hustle” during a television appearance.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore and Stanley White in Tokyo; Editing by Kim Coghill

