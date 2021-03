FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) - Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, rose 6.64% to $61,073.71 on Saturday, adding $3,802.67 to its previous close.

Bitcoin is up 120.2% from the year’s low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.