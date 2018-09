NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bitcoin briefly climbed above $6,300 on Monday after New York state’s Department of Financial Services approved Gemini Trust Company’s and Paxos Trust Company’s dollar-linked digital currencies, the first stablecoins to get the nod from the regulator.

FILE PHOTO - A cryptocurrency mining computer equipped with cooling fans is displayed at a computer mall in Hong Kong, China May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

At 9:24 a.m. (1324 GMT), the world’s biggest and best known virtual currency was up 0.58 pct at $6,268.50 on Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.