BOJ Kuroda says major central banks cautious of issuing digital currencies

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that U.S. and most European central banks are “extremely cautious” of the idea of issuing digital currencies as substitutes for cash.

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 27, 2018. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

“Sweden is an exceptional case,” where use of cash has dwindled so much that the central bank had to consider issuing digital currencies, Kuroda said.

The BOJ itself has no plans to issue digital currencies that can replace cash for use by the general public, he added.