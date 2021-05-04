S&P Dow Jones Indices launches cryptocurrency indexes

FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) -The S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of financial data provider S&P Global Inc, said on Tuesday it had launched cryptocurrency indexes.

The new indexes, the S&P Bitcoin Index, S&P Ethereum Index AND S&P Crypto Mega Cap Index, would measure the performance of bitcoin, ethereum and digital assets.

The move to dive into the space had been announced in December last year.

The indexes will use data from New York-based virtual currency company Lukka, the company said.

Later this year, the new index series will expand to include additional coins, S&P DJI said.