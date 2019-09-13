Buyout consortium still shy of squeezeout level in Alpiq offer

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss energy company Alpiq is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - A consortium led by CSA Energie-Infrastruktur Schweiz (CSA) has got 89.22% of shares in Swiss utility Alpiq (ALPH.S) after a 70 Swiss francs per share tender offer, according to definitive preliminary results issued on Friday.

That is unchanged from preliminary results released on Tuesday and just short of the 90% threshold needed to squeeze out minority shareholders.

Activist investor Knight Vinke said last month it wants Alpiq to stop its delisting and the squeezeout of minority shareholders.