Japan
Australia's CSG receives takeover offer from Japan's Fuji Xerox for $95 million

FILE PHOTO: Window cleaners work on a building of Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd., the joint venture between Fujifilm Holdings Corp and Xerox Corp, in Yokohama, Japan, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

(Reuters) - Printing and technology services provider CSG Ltd (CSV.AX) said on Thursday it received an offer from Japan’s Fuji Xerox Co in a deal worth A$139.3 million ($95.46 million).

Under the proposed offer, Fuji Xerox Co will pay A$0.31 per CSG share, which represents a premium of 31.9% to CSG’s last closing price on Oct. 23.

CSG said in the statement it has entered in a preliminary deal agreement with Fuji, which is a unit of Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T).

It also recommended shareholders vote in favour of the transaction.

