Australian pharma CSL's profit surges nearly 30 percent as U.S. drug sales spike

(Reuters) - Australian biotherapeutics company CSL Ltd (CSL.AX) reported a near 30 percent rise in annual net profit on Wednesday, thanks to strong drug sales in the United States.

CSL posted a net profit of $1.73 billion for the year ended June 30, roughly in line with an estimate of $1.72 billion from an aggregate of seven analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company’s forecast was $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion.

The global pharma firm also announced a final dividend of $0.93 per share, compared to the $0.72 per share paid last year.

CSL had raised its annual profit guidance twice since it last reported full-year results and forecast a fiscal 2019 net profit between $1.88 billion and $1.95 billion on Wednesday.

Revenue from CSL’s Pennsylvania-based Behring grew by more than 13 percent and accounted for more than 86 percent of CSL’s haul this year.

CSL’s Seqirus, the world’s second largest influenza vaccines firm, broke even three years after it was created to report earnings before interest and tax of $52.4 million this year, helped by seasonal vaccine sales in the United States.

Seqirus had reported a loss of $179.4 million last year.

In a country where miners and banks dominate market share, the once small-cap biotech’s latest guidance uplift in May spurred shares and made it one of the country’s five biggest corporations by market value - even outpacing two of Australia’s “Big Four” banks.