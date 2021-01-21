Brazil's CSN Mineracao to be valued at up to $11.9 billion in IPO: report

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner CSN Mineracao aims to be valued at between 47.5 billion and 63 billion reais ($11.91 billion) in an initial public offering to be launched by Friday, the Estadao newspaper reported on Thursday.
CSN Mineracao is controlled by steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional which plans to raise roughly $1 billion by selling a stake in the miner, the report said.
CSN Mineracao will not raise proceeds in the offering, Estadao said.
The company was not immediately available for comment.
Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely
