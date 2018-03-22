FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018

Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud

(Reuters) - CSRA Inc, the target of rival bids from General Dynamics and CACI International Inc, said on Thursday it had partnered with Alphabet Inc’s Google Cloud.

A man checks Google devices outside its booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

CSRA, a provider of IT services to the U.S. federal government, said the partnership will help expand its digital solutions and offerings. (bit.ly/2pvWMHm)

The company already has strategic alliances with Amazon.com Inc’s AWS cloud services, Cisco Systems Inc, Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp, among others.

U.S. defense contractor General Dynamics on Tuesday raised its offer for CSRA to $9.7 billion, including $2.8 billion in debt, in an attempt to top an unsolicited bid from CACI.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

