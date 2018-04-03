General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA

(Reuters) - U.S. defense contractor General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) said on Tuesday it completed its purchase of peer CSRA Inc CSRA.N in a deal valued at about $9.7 billion.

A General Dynamics sign is shown at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego, California, U.S. October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

CSRA will now be part of General Dynamics Information Technology and all shares of CSRA common stock will be delisted from the NYSE.

The deal is expected to add to General Dynamics’ earnings per share and free cash flow per share in 2019, the company said.

The announcement comes a week after peer CACI International Inc (CACI.N) withdrew its offer for CSRA amid the bidding war with General Dynamics.