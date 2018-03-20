FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 1:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

General Dynamics raises offer for CSRA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. defense contractor General Dynamics (GD.N) said on Tuesday it raised its offer for sector peer CSRA Inc (CSRA.N) to $9.7 billion, including $2.8 billion in debt, in an attempt to top an unsolicited bid from CACI International Inc’s (CACI.N).

A General Dynamics sign is shown at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego, California, U.S. October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

General Dynamics’ revised offer under a merger agreement with CSRA’s board represents $41.25 per share in cash, taking the equity value of deal to $6.9 billion from the prior $40.75 per share or $6.8 billion.

GD’s revised bid is just shy of CACI’s $41.79 per share offer, based on CACI’s closing price as of Monday.

CACI’s original offer for CSRA, announced on Sunday, was priced at $44 per share, consisting of $15 per share in cash and 0.184 CACI shares for each CSRA share.

    CACI’s stock fell 7.5 percent on Monday, lowering the offer’s overall price.

    Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Arun Koyyur

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
