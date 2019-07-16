July 16, 2019 / 8:24 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

CSX profit falls on trade-related weakness

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A CSX coal train (R) moves past an idling CSX engine at the switchyard in Brunswick, Maryland October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - CSX Corp (CSX.O) on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that missed Wall Street’s view after weakness in its trade-related intermodal business - which involves freight that moves via cargo ship, rail and trucks - weighed on results.

Second-quarter net income was $870 million, or $1.08 per share, versus $877 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.11 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue for the second quarter declined 1% to $3.06 billion, after weakness in intermodal offset growth in its merchandise business.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Susan Thomas

