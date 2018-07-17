CSX profit tops Wall St. target on expense controls, shares rise

(Reuters) - CSX Corp (CSX.O) on Tuesday posted quarterly profit that topped Wall Street’s target after the No. 3 U.S. railroad operator continued to benefit from its drive to cut costs and boost efficiency.

FILE PHOTO: A CSX freight train crosses the Potomac River in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, U.S., October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo

CSX shares jumped 3.2 percent to $66.49 in extended trading after the company also raised its 2018 revenue forecast, citing strength in its coal business.

Second-quarter net income rose to $877 million, or $1.01 per share, from $510 million, or 55 cents per share, in the year-ago period that included a $115 million restructuring expense.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 87 cents in the latest quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX spent 36 percent more on fuel in the latest quarter, but costs fell due to job cuts and other expense controls.

Revenue for the second quarter grew 6 percent over the prior year to $3.1 billion.

Total volumes rose 2 percent as increases in coal and forest products more than offset declines in fertilizers and agricultural and food products.

Operating ratio, which measures operating expenses as a percentage of revenue and is a closely watched gauge of railroad performance, fell more than expected to 58.6 percent from 67.4 percent in the year-earlier quarter. CSX had aimed to lower the ratio to 60 percent by 2020.

CSX forecast 2018 revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range, versus its prior call for a slight uptick.