CSX second-quarter profit hit by trade-related weakness; shares slide after hours

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - CSX Corp (CSX.O) on Tuesday posted a quarterly profit that missed Wall Street’s expectations and cut its full-year revenue forecast after weakness in its trade-related intermodal business weighed on results, sending shares down 6.1% in after-hours trade.

FILE PHOTO: A CSX coal train (R) moves past an idling CSX engine at the switchyard in Brunswick, Maryland October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Shares slid $4.83 after the closing bell to trade at $74.72 after CSX said it expects 2019 revenue to fall between 1%-2% percent for 2019. The Jacksonville, Florida-based company had previously said it expected revenue to grow 1%-2%.

Truck and rail volumes were reported down for the first half of 2019, fueling worries about a “freight recession” in the U.S. transportation industry, which is seen as a bellwether for the domestic economy.

U.S. rail traffic has been deteriorating, CFRA Research analyst Jim Corridore said in a client note.

“Analysis of U.S. rail traffic trends shows that most commodity groups have seen declines worsening in recent weeks,” he said.

CSX, the third-largest U.S. railroad, said after the market close that its second-quarter revenue was down 1% from the year-ago quarter to $3.06 billion, largely due to an 11% drop in its intermodal business.

Coal, metals and equipment revenues were also down in the quarter, when a massive fire that forced the closure of the largest U.S. East Coast oil refinery operated by Philadelphia Energy Solutions Inc hurt results at CSX.

Second-quarter net income fell 0.8 percent to $870 million, or $1.08 per share. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.11 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

U.S. importers, including retailers and automakers, late last year stockpiled goods made in China to avoid new tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald’s Trump administration amid the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute.

Container shipment growth at U.S. seaports is moderating from 2018’s record levels as importers work through inventories. That reduces demand for so-called intermodal freight services that involve cargo ships, railroads and trucks and is contributing to the year-over-year decline in domestic freight shipments.

CSX is revamping its intermodal network, including closing certain low-density and low-margin lanes. That effort is contributing the weakness in CSX’s intermodal results, which analysts said are the U.S. rail industry’s weakest.

CSX’s service area covers most of the eastern third of the United States, including large seaports in New York/New Jersey, Virginia and South Carolina.

Trade disruptions - along with slowdowns at U.S. factories - are driving down rates for long-distance truck shipments that compete with railroads. Railroad shares outperform when truck rates are high.