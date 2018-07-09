CTI Biopharma's cancer drug fails late-stage trial

(Reuters) - CTI Biopharma Corp said on Monday its treatment for a type of blood cancer did not meet the main goal of a late-stage trial.

The drug, Pixuvri, did not show a statistically significant improvement in the length of time patients survived without any progression in the disease.

The company’s shares were halted in premarket trading.

CTI’s treatment was being tested in combination with Roche Holding’s Rituxan in patients with aggressive B-cell Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma affects network of vessels and glands that run throughout the body and about 168,000 new cases are diagnosed in the United States and Europe every year.

CTI said it would conduct a review of the clinical data to assess the next steps of the program.

Pixuvri is already an approved monotherapy in the European Union for treating patients with Non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphoma.