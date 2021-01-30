Bus carrying Cuban teachers crashes into ravine, at least 10 dead

HAVANA (Reuters) - A bus carrying 45 Cuban teachers jumped the highway and crashed down a ravine some 30 miles east of Havana, killing at least 10 people and injuring 24, some critically, the government said on Saturday.

Details of the accident that took place overnight were sketchy, but the teachers were returning to eastern Cuba from Havana where they worked along with hundreds of others on loan due to a local shortage of instructors.

State-run television showed footage of the spot where the bus went off the road and another of the wreckage lying on its side deep into the ravine.

The teachers’ living quarters were apparently being turned into a COVID-19 quarantine center due to a local surge in infections.

State-run media said the most severely injured were being treated in Mayabeque province where the accident occurred and the Cuban capital.