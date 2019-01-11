Cuba tourist bus crash kills three locals, four foreigners

HAVANA (Reuters) - A bus crash in eastern Cuba killed three locals and four foreigners and left another five passengers in critical condition, state-run provincial radio station Radio Guantanamo reported on Friday.

Two Argentine women, a German woman and a French man were among those killed in the accident on Thursday, Radio Guantanamo said. Of the 40 passengers on the bus that crashed on a scenic but hazardous stretch of road between the eastern towns of Baracoa and Guantanamo, 22 were foreigners.

Thirty-one of the injured were being treated at the local hospital. The report did not specify if foreigners were among those in critical condition.

Witnesses told state-run Cuban News Agency that the driver had tried to overtake another vehicle but lost control on the wet road, resulting in the bus flipping over.