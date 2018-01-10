No conclusions on cause of health symptoms at embassy in Cuba: Canada official

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada has not reached any conclusions on what has caused unusual health symptoms in some diplomatic personnel and their families at the country’s embassy in Cuba, a senior Canadian government official said on Wednesday.

Canadian personnel have reported symptoms such as nausea and nosebleeds that began last March, the official told reporters. The most recent case was reported in December when an individual said they felt waves of pressure.

The official declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the situation.

The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday investigators were looking at a range of theories to explain what may have sickened some American diplomats who were stationed in Cuba’s capital, Havana.

The Canadian official said an active investigation was ongoing and that no possibilities could be ruled out.

The staffing level of the embassy in Havana has been maintained, though three families have voluntarily returned to Canada since this summer, the official said.

The United States last year sharply reduced its embassy staff.