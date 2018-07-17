FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 6:09 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Commission probing Cuba plane crash says it is premature to define cause

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - The commission investigating the May plane crash in Cuba that killed 112 people said on Tuesday that any report on possible causes of the accident were “premature,” Cuban state-run television reported.

Firefighters work at the wreckage site of a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in the agricultural area of Boyeros, around 20 km (12 miles) south of Havana, shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport in Cuba, May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Mexican plane-leasing company Damojh said on Monday that black boxes retrieved from the wreckage of the plane it had leased to Cuba’s national airline, Cubana, showed that a steep take-off due to human error by its Mexican crew was to blame.

But a presenter on Cuba’s state midday news broadcast read a statement on Tuesday by the commission investigating the crash that said it was “continuing its work.”

“Once it has concluded its analysis of the evidence, it will inform on the results,” the statement read.

Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Leslie Adler

