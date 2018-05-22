FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018

Cuba plane crash death toll rises to 111 as one survivor dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - The death toll from a plane crash in Cuba last week rose to 111 on Monday as one of the three survivors, 23-year-old Grettel Landrove, died in a Havana hospital, Cuban state-run media said.

Director of Legal Medical Institute Sergio Rabell speaks about the bodies of the victims of the Boeing 737 plane crash during a news conference in Havana, Cuba May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The two other survivors, also women, remain in critical conditions due to severe burns and other trauma, the director of the hospital where they are being treated told the state-run broadcaster.

The airliner crashed shortly after takeoff for a domestic flight from Havana on Friday in one of Cuba’s worst air disasters.

The plane was a 39-year-old Boeing 737 that a little-known Mexican company called Damojh had leased to Cuban flagship carrier Cubana.

Mexico’s civil aviation authority suspended Damojh’s operations on Monday as former complaints about its maintenance practices and safety standards emerged.

Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
