U.S. State Department criticizes Cuban municipal vote as 'flawed'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that municipal elections in Cuba over the weekend were flawed because authorities used “intimidation, arcane technicalities and false charges” to keep independent candidates off of the ballot.
“The elections that took place further demonstrate how the Cuban regime maintains an authoritarian state while attempting to sell the myth of a democracy around the world,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing. “Despite courageous efforts by an unprecedented number of independent candidates this year, none were allowed on the ballot.”
