FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 19, 2018 / 5:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. sees no greater freedom in Cuba under new president, no change in policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration does not see the Cuban people gaining greater freedoms under Cuba’s newly installed president and has no intention of softening its policy toward the island’s Communist government, a White House official said on Thursday.

“The United States has no expectation that the Cuban people will see any greater freedoms under Castro’s handpicked successor,” the official said after the Miguel Diaz-Canel was sworn in to replace Raul Castro as president. Castro will retain the powerful post of Communist Party head.

“We will continue to stand in solidarity with the Cuban people as they call for freedom and prosperity,” the official said. “In support of this, our stated policy to channel funds toward the Cuban people and away from Cuba’s military, security and intelligence services is not expected to change.”

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.