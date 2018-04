HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba’s Raul Castro sharply criticized Donald Trump on Thursday, saying the U.S. president’s foreign policy was “neo-colonial” and unjustly punished trade partners like China and Europe, while seeking to isolate Cuba and its allies.

Cuba's President Raul Castro takes part in a session of the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Castro spoke after handing over Cuba’s presidency to his successor, Miguel-Diaz Canel.