Carnival to stop sailing to Cuba after new travel restrictions

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia arrives at the Havana bay, the first cruise liner to sail between the United States and Cuba since Cuba's 1959 revolution, Cuba, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

(Reuters) - Carnival Corp said on Wednesday it will no longer sail to Cuba following the Trump administration’s ban on cruises to the Caribbean island.

The new restrictions on U.S. travel to Cuba are aimed at pressuring the country’s Communist government to reform and stop supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Royal Caribbean Cruises said on Tuesday its ships sailing Wednesday and Thursday would no longer stop in Cuba.

Carnival has three cruise lines that sail to Cuba.